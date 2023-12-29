Sing-a-thon: Afua Asantewaa has brought immense pride to Ghana — Alan Kyerematen

2024 independent presidential hopeful Alan Kyerematen has congratulated journalist Afua Asantewaa on her record-breaking sing-a-thon attempt.

The Movement for Change leader said she has brought immense pride to Ghana.

In a Facebook post on Friday, December 29, Mr. Kyerematen described Afua's feat of singing continuously for 126 hours and 52 minutes as "phenomenal" and "nothing short of remarkable".

He noted "Your dedication and endurance in breaking the world record for the longest individual singing marathon is nothing short of remarkable.

“With an awe-inspiring 126 hours and 52 minutes of continuous singing, you have not only showcased your exceptional talent but also brought immense pride to Ghana."

The former Trade Minister commended Afua for elevating Ghana's rich musical heritage globally through her "journey, filled with courage and determination".

"Ghana celebrates your success and your contribution to elevating our rich musical heritage on the global stage. Well done, Afua!” he stated.

Afua Asantewaa surpassed the existing 105-hour Guinness World Record but awaits official confirmation.

Speaking after ending the attempt, she expressed gratitude to Ghanaians for supporting her effort to inspire others through perseverance.