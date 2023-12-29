60% of Ghanaians on social media believe the country is headed in the wrong direction — Poll

29.12.2023 LISTEN

A majority of social media users in Ghana are of the view that the country is headed in the wrong direction, according to a recent public opinion poll.

The December 2023 national survey conducted by independent research firm Global InfoAnalytics revealed that over 60% of voters active on major social networking platforms like WhatsApp, Facebook and TikTok believe Ghana is performing poorly.

"On the question of whether Ghana is headed in the right or wrong direction, over 60% user of the major networks believe Ghana is headed in wrong direction," the pollster said in a statement.

It further noted that "Nearly 70% of young voters believe Ghana is headed in the wrong direction, according to the December 2023 national opinion poll."

The poll showed that 91% of eligible voters use at least one social media platform with WhatsApp (27%), Facebook (20%) and TikTok (12%) dominating.

It observed a rise in TikTok's patronage across demographics, noting "We expect significant growth in the use of TikTok by all demographics as we approach the 2024 elections due to ease of use."