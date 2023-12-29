Modern Ghana logo
body-container-line-1
29.12.2023 Headlines

60% of Ghanaians on social media believe the country is headed in the wrong direction — Poll

60 of Ghanaians on social media believe the country is headed in the wrong direction — Poll
29.12.2023 LISTEN

A majority of social media users in Ghana are of the view that the country is headed in the wrong direction, according to a recent public opinion poll.

The December 2023 national survey conducted by independent research firm Global InfoAnalytics revealed that over 60% of voters active on major social networking platforms like WhatsApp, Facebook and TikTok believe Ghana is performing poorly.

"On the question of whether Ghana is headed in the right or wrong direction, over 60% user of the major networks believe Ghana is headed in wrong direction," the pollster said in a statement.

It further noted that "Nearly 70% of young voters believe Ghana is headed in the wrong direction, according to the December 2023 national opinion poll."

The poll showed that 91% of eligible voters use at least one social media platform with WhatsApp (27%), Facebook (20%) and TikTok (12%) dominating.

It observed a rise in TikTok's patronage across demographics, noting "We expect significant growth in the use of TikTok by all demographics as we approach the 2024 elections due to ease of use."

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

News ReporterPage: IsaacDonkorDistinguished

Top Stories

16 minutes ago

Professor Joseph Kwasi Agyemang My Achievements Must Significantly Impact People around Me - Professor Agyemang

1 hour ago

Apostle Kadmiel Agbalenyo urges vigilance against LGBTQ+ and political deception Apostle Kadmiel Agbalenyo urges vigilance against LGBTQ+ and political deception

2 hours ago

Donald Trump's actions blatantly breach the very laws that make America great - Dela Agorkle Donald Trump's actions blatantly breach the very laws that make America great - ...

2 hours ago

Former Special Prosecutor Martin Amiduleft and current Special Prosecutor Lawyer Kisi Agyebeng Judiciary, OSP alliance fake; rogue Kisi Agyebeng planned it to coincide with my...

3 hours ago

Alan Kyerematen at Akwaaba Village to cheer Afua Asantewaa during her sing-a-thon breaking attempt Sing-a-thon: Afua Asantewaa has brought immense pride to Ghana — Alan Kyerematen

3 hours ago

60 of Ghanaians on social media believe the country is headed in the wrong direction — Poll 60% of Ghanaians on social media believe the country is headed in the wrong dire...

3 hours ago

Sing-a-thon: Even if rejected, Afua Asantewaa made a record in our hearts — Koku Anyidoho Sing-a-thon: Even if rejected, Afua Asantewaa made a record in our hearts — Koku...

3 hours ago

Afua Asantewaa Owusu Aduonum, prospect Guinness World Record Holder I hope my sing-a-thon attempt will push women, everyone out of their comfort zon...

4 hours ago

Full Text Speaker Bagbin responds to Akufo-Addo over refusal to assent to Witchcraft, Criminal and Armed Forces Bills [Full Text] Speaker Bagbin responds to Akufo-Addo over refusal to assent to Witc...

5 hours ago

Reverend Dr. Ammishaddai Owusu-Amoah, Commissioner-General of the Ghana Revenue Authorityleft and Sammi Awuku, Director General of the National Lottery Authority NLA NLA, PLOs to begin 10% withholding lottery tax implementation January 1 — GRA

Just in....
body-container-line