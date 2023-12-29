Modern Ghana logo
Sing-a-thon: Even if rejected, Afua Asantewaa made a record in our hearts — Koku Anyidoho

Former NDC Deputy General Secretary, Samuel Koku Anyidoho has praised Ghanaian journalist Afua Asantewaa for her record-breaking sing-a-thon attempt.

While awaiting official validation, Koku Anyidoho said Afua has achieved a record in the hearts of Ghanaians due to her determination.

Even if unrecognized globally or rejected by the GWR, the politician said her resilience exemplifies Ghana's spirit.

In a post via X on Friday, December 29, Koku Anyidoho said "Even if she doesn’t make it into the Guinness Book of World Records, she has made it into the records of the heart of Ghana and she should be proud of herself."

The CEO of the Atta Mills Institute added that "She has been the eye of the 2023 Festive Season and a BIG Ayekoo to her. I love her resilient spirit. Ghana First."

Afua ended her 126-hour singing marathon on Friday having surpassed the previous 105 hours on Thursday and expressed gratitude to Ghanaians for their support at Akwaaba Village.

"It has been a smooth journey and a very successful one, and we hope and believe that this world record-setting effort will be an inspiration for all women, youth, and any individual to come out of their comfort zone and try new opportunities," she said.

