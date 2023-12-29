Modern Ghana logo
I hope my sing-a-thon attempt will push women, everyone out of their comfort zones to try new things — Afua Asantewaa

Social News Afua Asantewaa Owusu Aduonum, prospect Guinness World Record Holder
Afua Asantewaa Owusu Aduonum, prospect Guinness World Record Holder

Ghanaian entrepreneur and media personality Afua Asantewaa says she hopes her record-breaking sing-a-thon attempt will spur other women to break boundaries.

Addressing supporters after ending her 126-hour-long marathon singing effort on Friday, Afua expressed gratitude for the outpouring of support.

"So on behalf of my husband, family, and team, I want to say a big thank you to everyone who has taken part in this journey," she said.

While awaiting official confirmation from Guinness World Records, Afua notes that the journey was "very successful" and believes it will inspire others.

"We hope and believe that this world record-setting effort will be an inspiration for all women, youth, and any individual to come out of their comfort zone and try new opportunities.

"I am grateful to the Ghana music industry and anyone who passed through. I hope this attempt will influence your brand and take your music to the next level," Afua added.

The young entrepreneur's resilient effort over extended periods drew admiration from top personalities in the country including politicians, celebrities and the general public who visited the venue to support her.

Meanwhile, Dr. Grace Buckman head of Afua's medical team advised Afua to end the attempt due to her health and safety reasons after she surpassed the existing record.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
News ReporterPage: IsaacDonkorDistinguished

