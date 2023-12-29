Modern Ghana logo
body-container-line-1

GAF launches app to simplify pension process for retirees, widows

Social News GAF launches app to simplify pension process for retirees, widows
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN

The Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) has rolled out a new Family Pension Application (App) aimed at streamlining the complex pension procedures retirees and widows of military personnel go through to access their benefits.

The App was officially launched at the GAF Pension House in Burma Camp, Accra on Thursday, December 21, a GAF news article posted on its website reported.

Chief of Defence Staff, Vice Admiral Seth Amoama who was the Special Guest of Honour said he was pleased with the development of the App, adding that it will help reduce the lengthy processing times for pension claims of military retirees and widows.

He acknowledged the efforts of previous Chiefs of Staff in laying the foundation for the App's creation and commended the Director of the GAF Pension House, Colonel Edem Tay for transforming the facility to operate autonomously.

Col. Tay also expressed gratitude to the Military High Command, Financial Comptroller, Veteran Association executives and other stakeholders for their support towards realising this goal.

The App is expected to bridge communication gaps between the Pension House, Controller and Accountant General Department and retired GAF personnel and families in processing claims.

Two corporate leaders; Peter Gyateng of Kingdom Books and Granville Amedeme of Tucana were honored for renovating and upgrading the Pension Office to aid efficient service delivery.

Officials believe the Family Pension App will simplify what used to be a cumbersome process for retirees and widows to access their entitled emoluments.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

News ReporterPage: IsaacDonkorDistinguished

Top Stories

26 minutes ago

Donald Trump's actions blatantly breach the very laws that make America great - Dela Agorkle Donald Trump's actions blatantly breach the very laws that make America great - ...

33 minutes ago

Former Special Prosecutor Martin Amiduleft and current Special Prosecutor Lawyer Kisi Agyebeng Judiciary, OSP alliance fake; rogue Kisi Agyebeng planned it to coincide with my...

57 minutes ago

Alan Kyerematen at Akwaaba Village to cheer Afua Asantewaa during her sing-a-thon breaking attempt Sing-a-thon: Afua Asantewaa has brought immense pride to Ghana — Alan Kyerematen

59 minutes ago

60 of Ghanaians on social media believe the country is headed in the wrong direction — Poll 60% of Ghanaians on social media believe the country is headed in the wrong dire...

1 hour ago

Sing-a-thon: Even if rejected, Afua Asantewaa made a record in our hearts — Koku Anyidoho Sing-a-thon: Even if rejected, Afua Asantewaa made a record in our hearts — Koku...

1 hour ago

Afua Asantewaa Owusu Aduonum, prospect Guinness World Record Holder I hope my sing-a-thon attempt will push women, everyone out of their comfort zon...

1 hour ago

Afua Asantewaa Owusu Aduonum, Ghanaian attempting to break world longest longest-singing marathon by an individual Afua Asantewaa ended sing-a-thon after 126 hours to protect her health — Medical...

2 hours ago

Full Text Speaker Bagbin responds to Akufo-Addo over refusal to assent to Witchcraft, Criminal and Armed Forces Bills [Full Text] Speaker Bagbin responds to Akufo-Addo over refusal to assent to Witc...

3 hours ago

Reverend Dr. Ammishaddai Owusu-Amoah, Commissioner-General of the Ghana Revenue Authorityleft and Sammi Awuku, Director General of the National Lottery Authority NLA NLA, PLOs to begin 10% withholding lottery tax implementation January 1 — GRA

Just in....
body-container-line