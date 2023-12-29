GAF launches app to simplify pension process for retirees, widows

The Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) has rolled out a new Family Pension Application (App) aimed at streamlining the complex pension procedures retirees and widows of military personnel go through to access their benefits.

The App was officially launched at the GAF Pension House in Burma Camp, Accra on Thursday, December 21, a GAF news article posted on its website reported.

Chief of Defence Staff, Vice Admiral Seth Amoama who was the Special Guest of Honour said he was pleased with the development of the App, adding that it will help reduce the lengthy processing times for pension claims of military retirees and widows.

He acknowledged the efforts of previous Chiefs of Staff in laying the foundation for the App's creation and commended the Director of the GAF Pension House, Colonel Edem Tay for transforming the facility to operate autonomously.

Col. Tay also expressed gratitude to the Military High Command, Financial Comptroller, Veteran Association executives and other stakeholders for their support towards realising this goal.

The App is expected to bridge communication gaps between the Pension House, Controller and Accountant General Department and retired GAF personnel and families in processing claims.

Two corporate leaders; Peter Gyateng of Kingdom Books and Granville Amedeme of Tucana were honored for renovating and upgrading the Pension Office to aid efficient service delivery.

Officials believe the Family Pension App will simplify what used to be a cumbersome process for retirees and widows to access their entitled emoluments.