Atebubu gets new court complex

A new Court Complex built with part of the internally generated funds (IGF) of the Atebubu-Amantin Municipal Assembly has been inaugurated at Atebubu in the Bono East region.

The magnificent complex comprises a District Court, a Circuit Court and a High Court, and will go a long way to improve access to justice delivery in the Bono East region.

The High Court, which is the first of its kind in the region, will save the people of the area from travelling long distances to Sunyani or Wenchi to access High Court services.

Inaugurating the facility, the Chief Justice, Justice Gertrude Araba Esaaba Sackey Torkornoo, commended the Atebubu-Amantin Municipal Assembly for the initiative and asked the people of the area to make maximum use of the complex.

Corruption in Judiciary

She cautioned staff of the Judicial Service against extorting money from people before rendering their mandated services to them, saying, she is seriously going to fight people within the judicial service who engage in the practice.

The Chief Justice observed that the growing perception of corruption in the judiciary is a source of worry to her and warned that any staff caught in the act will face the full rigors of the law.

The Bono East Regional Minister, Kwasi Adu Gyan, noted that the provision of the Court Complex in Atebubu is a significant milestone in the justice delivery system of the region as it will enhance the efficiency of the Courts, reduce delays in the administration of justice and improve access to justice for the people.

“The commissioning is also in line with the Sustainable Development Goal 16: “Peace, Justice and Strong Institutions”. The SDG 16 mandates us to promote peaceful and inclusive societies for sustainable development, provide access to justice for all and build effective, accountable and inclusive institutions at all levels”, he said.

Seek redress

The Atebubu-Amantin MCE, Mr Edward Owusu, used the opportunity to appeal to the citizenry not to take the law into their hands but to run to the Court for redress when the need arises.

“I also want to urge all staff of the Judicial Service posted to the Municipality to feel free because Atebubu is peaceful and very conducive to work. I can assure you that, you will not regret being posted here”, he added.

He stressed, “Nananom, prior to today, persons in this jurisdiction who needed the services of the judicial service beyond the Magistrate Court were asked to either travel to Wenchi or Sunyani. The Police had to face the challenge of transporting suspects to and from long distances at the risks of their lives and that of their suspects' aside the high cost of transportation.

“Travelling to far places for justice can affect timely delivery of justice. Thus, if legal redress or equitable relief to an injured party is available but not delivered in a timely manner, it can lead to frustrations, loss of faith in the justice delivery system and even further injustice. To limit these challenges, the Assembly resolved to put up this Court Complex to alleviate that challenge.”