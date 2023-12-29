Let's promote socioeconomic development in Africa to curb youth mass exodus — Akufo-Addo

President of the Republic of Ghana, H.E Nana Akufo-Addo has called for concerted efforts to promote socioeconomic development and investment opportunities in Africa to curb youth migration.

Speaking at the Full Circle Africa Economic Conference on Thursday, December 28, Akufo-Addo noted that Africans cannot allow temporary poverty and underdevelopment to define the continent.

“We cannot allow our collective fate to be decided by exogenous shocks thousands and thousands of miles away," he said.

He stressed the need to change the narrative around Africa to possibility and progress.

“Together, we must help make Africa the place for investment, progress and prosperity, and not from where our youth flee in the hope of accessing the mirage of a better life in Europe or the Americas," Akufo-Addo said.

He wants African countries and the diaspora community to work as partners for shared growth and development.

“We want to derive maximum dividends from our relations with the African Diaspora in mutually beneficial co-operation," Akufo-Addo added.

The president's call comes as many African youth continue to undertake risky journeys across seas and deserts in search of greener pastures abroad.