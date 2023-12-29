Modern Ghana logo
29.12.2023 Social News

23-year-old lady shoots police lover to death on Boxing Day in Nigeria

29.12.2023 LISTEN

A 23-year-old girl reportedly walked into a police station in Imo state and shot an officer, Cosmos Ugwu to death.

Ugwu was said to have been shot dead on Tuesday, December 26, by his alleged girlfriend, who was identified as Amanda Uchechi Ugo, a native of Ahiazu Mbaise Local Government Area of Imo state.

It was gathered from reliable sources that the incident occurred around 6:30 pm on Boxing Day at the Ezinihitte Area Command.

Officers on counter duty were said to have run for cover when they heard three gunshots from the room being occupied by the deceased officer.

A source said on Thursday: “When police officers ran into the room later to see what was going on, they found Corporal Ugwu lying in a pool of his blood. The girl shot him three times in his chest and his left hand. He was rushed immediately to Evergreen Hospital in Ezinihitte, where he was pronounced dead by the doctor on duty.”

Our correspondent learnt that the deceased had a serious fight with his girlfriend in the room at the police station, and in the course of the altercation, the girl reached for the deceased's rifle, pulled the trigger and shot him three times.

“It was like a movie,” the source added. “Nobody knows what went wrong between the two, but how the girl was able to use a police rifle successfully is still a surprise to many. Maybe, Ugwu was the one who taught her.”

He said that the remains of the slain officer had been deposited at the Obizi mortuary, while further investigation continues.

The suspect is currently cooling her heels in police custody where she is facing interrogation and possible prosecution, it was gathered.

When contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer in Imo State, Henry Okoye, confirmed the incident, saying the police were doing everything to ascertain what transpired.

“Yes, the incident happened. We are doing everything to ensure we investigate the matter, to ascertain the fact and possibly arraign the suspect in court,” Okoye said.

Source: The Nation

