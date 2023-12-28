Prestige Health Ladies Association presents sanitary pads, toiletries to Sunyani Central Prisons

Modern Ghana logo
By Dennis Peprah || Contributor
The Prestige Health Ladies Association, a group comprising health workers on Thursday presented items to improve the hygiene of female inmates at the Sunyani Central Prisons.

The items include sanitary pads, shaving blades, toiletries, washing, bathing and medicated soaps, pomade, tooth brushes, pastes and washing powder.

According to the Reverend Esther Prempeh, the President, the Association was formed to support needy and vulnerable people in society.

“We are happy when we share with the needy, orphans and the vulnerable people,” she said.

Superintendent Charity Yeboah, in-charge of Industry at the female Prison thanked the Association for the gesture and appealed for more.

“It’s been a long time since the inmates received shaving sticks from the public” she stated, and appealed to the general public to also support the reformation of the 19 female inmates at the central prison.

Supt Yeboah said the reformation and reintegration of the inmates remained shared and collective responsibility, saying more of such assistance was expected from the general public in providing the essential needs of the inmates.

