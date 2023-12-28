Modern Ghana logo
Galamsey fight unsuccessful because illegal miners have become politicians — Ablakwa

Headlines Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, Member of Parliament for North Tongu
Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, Member of Parliament for North Tongu

The ongoing fight against illegal small-scale mining, also known as galamsey, has been unsuccessful because some of the illegal miners have infiltrated the political class, according to North Tongu MP Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa.

Speaking on Accra-based Joy FM’s Super Morning Show, Ablakwa noted that the lack of integrity in leadership is also to blame for the failed galamsey fight.

"The galamsey matter let’s be honest, it is just a reflection of the lack of integrity in leadership, that’s it, that’s what it is, lack of integrity.

“So there’s no sincerity, there’s a lot of pretense, we don’t need a new law, we don’t need to know who to report to. There’s no inch of land, no space in our country that is not under political control,” Ablakwa said.

He stressed that many illegal miners have now positioned themselves politically by obtaining party membership cards, became financiers and rised through the ranks.

This has made it difficult for political leaders to take a firm stance against galamsey.

"We all know the galamseyers, they’ve come to collect party cards, they’ve come for top positions and leaders cannot tell them in the face that stop it, we’re going to arrest you, we’re going to prosecute you. So it’s failed leadership, no integrity. Let’s call it what it is,” Ablakwa stated.

Ablakwa's comments come amid ongoing concerns about the environmental degradation and health impacts caused by galamsey activities in many parts of Ghana.

