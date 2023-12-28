Modern Ghana logo
body-container-line-1

PURC recovers GHS10.73 million for NEDCo and GWCL in three regions 

Social News PURC recovers GHS10.73 million for NEDCo and GWCL in three regions
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN

The Public Utility Regulatory Commission (PURC) has retrieved GhC10.73 million for the Northern Electricity Distribution Company (NEDCo) and the Ghana Water Company Limited (GWCL) in the Bono, Bono East and Ahafo regions during the year 2023.

Mr Isaac Osei Agyeman, a Senior Complaints Officer at the Bono Regional office, disclosed during a presentation at an end-of-year gathering with stakeholders, highlighting that GhC85,478.75 was refunded to customers of NEDCo and GWCL within the same period.

He said the PURC received a total of 1,565 complaints in 2023, saying 1,552 were successfully resolved, but 1,149 were against NEDCo, 181 against GWCL and 235 against consumers.

Mr Agyeman further provided a breakdown of the categories of complaints received in the year, saying the highest number of the complaints, 840 were related to the quality of service, billing issues 338, metering 42, unlawful disconnection two, payments 264, consumer service delivery 69, damaged property seven and other complaints three.

1228202344230-ptkwn0y442-purc-revenue2

Earlier in a remark, Mr Patrick Antwi, the Manager for the three regions, expressed his appreciation to all stakeholders for their diligent efforts in ensuring that PURC fulfilled its duties to serve the interests of utility companies and consumers and called for a stronger collaboration in the upcoming year.

During the dinner, some individuals, including Mr Francis Offei, Debt Management Supervisor at NEDCo Sunyani Area and Mr Godwin Zuugmaab, Sunyani District Manager of GWCL were honoured for their exceptional and dedicated services for the interest of both companies and consumers.

GNA

Top Stories

2 hours ago

Daniel McKorley, CEO of the McDan Group of Companies I got my first $1 million at 28 but lost everything at age 32 due to inexperienc...

2 hours ago

UWR: FDA arrests suspected drug peddler in Tumu UW/R: FDA arrests suspected drug peddler in Tumu

2 hours ago

Pedestrian knocked down by speeding car at Bewaadze Pedestrian knocked down by speeding car at Bewaadze 

2 hours ago

PURC recovers GHS10.73 million for NEDCo and GWCL in three regions PURC recovers GHS10.73 million for NEDCo and GWCL in three regions 

2 hours ago

AP Julien de Rosa India and France to fete 25 years of military ties with Macron visit

2 hours ago

Map of Nigeria locating Plateau State. By Kenan AUGEARD AFP UN 'deeply alarmed' by deadly central Nigeria attacks

2 hours ago

Kagiso Rabada R celebrates after bowling Indian batsman Rohit Sharma L in Centurion. By PHILL MAGAKOE AFP Indian batsmen struggle after Elgar orchestrates big Proteas' lead

7 hours ago

Former President John Mahamaleft and late former Chairman of the Church of Pentecost Apostle Dr. Kwabena Ntumy was a true servant of God — Mahama

7 hours ago

Ride-hailing drivers threaten nationwide strike over VIT Ride-hailing drivers threaten nationwide strike over VIT

9 hours ago

IMANI CEO, Franklin Cudjoe Those of you in the habit of prophesying after feasting on big bowls of fufu, be...

Just in....
body-container-line