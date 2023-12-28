PURC recovers GHS10.73 million for NEDCo and GWCL in three regions 

The Public Utility Regulatory Commission (PURC) has retrieved GhC10.73 million for the Northern Electricity Distribution Company (NEDCo) and the Ghana Water Company Limited (GWCL) in the Bono, Bono East and Ahafo regions during the year 2023.

Mr Isaac Osei Agyeman, a Senior Complaints Officer at the Bono Regional office, disclosed during a presentation at an end-of-year gathering with stakeholders, highlighting that GhC85,478.75 was refunded to customers of NEDCo and GWCL within the same period.

He said the PURC received a total of 1,565 complaints in 2023, saying 1,552 were successfully resolved, but 1,149 were against NEDCo, 181 against GWCL and 235 against consumers.

Mr Agyeman further provided a breakdown of the categories of complaints received in the year, saying the highest number of the complaints, 840 were related to the quality of service, billing issues 338, metering 42, unlawful disconnection two, payments 264, consumer service delivery 69, damaged property seven and other complaints three.

Earlier in a remark, Mr Patrick Antwi, the Manager for the three regions, expressed his appreciation to all stakeholders for their diligent efforts in ensuring that PURC fulfilled its duties to serve the interests of utility companies and consumers and called for a stronger collaboration in the upcoming year.

During the dinner, some individuals, including Mr Francis Offei, Debt Management Supervisor at NEDCo Sunyani Area and Mr Godwin Zuugmaab, Sunyani District Manager of GWCL were honoured for their exceptional and dedicated services for the interest of both companies and consumers.

GNA