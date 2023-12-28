Call Hawa Koomson to order or we'll take the law into our hands – NDC youth

28.12.2023 LISTEN

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Awutu Senya East Constituency (ASEC) has said it will not tolerate intimidation that occurred in the 2020 general elections by the Member of Parliament (MP) Hon. Mavis Hawa Koomson.

They vowed to face the lawmaker squarely if similar incident recur in the upcoming 2024 general elections.

This follows an interview granted by the MP on Okay FM saying she would only relinquish the seat only when she is dead.

In a statement signed by the Youth Organiser of the NDC in the constituency, Nash Nyandey Adams, it said the “declaration on national television that she (Hawa Koomson) will only accept defeat when she is deceased is a clear affront to democratic norms.”

According to the statement, the MP brought thugs from Bawku to cause mayhem during the just ended District Level Elections.

It is alleged that the thugs also caused the mayhem that marred the 2020 general elections in the constituency which the MP is bent on bringing them back to cause confusion in the 2024 elections.

Based on this backdrop, the NDC youth wing has vowed it will not tolerate any violent act in the upcoming 2024 general elections.

“Unlike previous instances, the NDC in Kasoa will not wait for leaders from Accra to address this matter. We are fully prepared to take matters into our own hands to ensure the safety of our members and the integrity of the electoral process.

“We advise her to prepare for a fair and transparent electoral process, one that will inevitably usher in HE John Mahama and Naa Koryoo as the President and MP elect respectively.

“If the police cannot guarantee the safety of our members and the public, the NDC will not remain passive,” the statement said.

The statement further called on the appropriate authorities to call the MP to order to avert any unforeseen circumstances in 2024.