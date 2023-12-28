Modern Ghana logo
body-container-line-1
28.12.2023 Headlines

Call Hawa Koomson to order or we'll take the law into our hands – NDC youth

By Simon Tetteh || Contributor
Call Hawa Koomson to order or we'll take the law into our hands – NDC youth
28.12.2023 LISTEN

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Awutu Senya East Constituency (ASEC) has said it will not tolerate intimidation that occurred in the 2020 general elections by the Member of Parliament (MP) Hon. Mavis Hawa Koomson.

They vowed to face the lawmaker squarely if similar incident recur in the upcoming 2024 general elections.

This follows an interview granted by the MP on Okay FM saying she would only relinquish the seat only when she is dead.

In a statement signed by the Youth Organiser of the NDC in the constituency, Nash Nyandey Adams, it said the “declaration on national television that she (Hawa Koomson) will only accept defeat when she is deceased is a clear affront to democratic norms.”

According to the statement, the MP brought thugs from Bawku to cause mayhem during the just ended District Level Elections.

It is alleged that the thugs also caused the mayhem that marred the 2020 general elections in the constituency which the MP is bent on bringing them back to cause confusion in the 2024 elections.

Based on this backdrop, the NDC youth wing has vowed it will not tolerate any violent act in the upcoming 2024 general elections.

“Unlike previous instances, the NDC in Kasoa will not wait for leaders from Accra to address this matter. We are fully prepared to take matters into our own hands to ensure the safety of our members and the integrity of the electoral process.

“We advise her to prepare for a fair and transparent electoral process, one that will inevitably usher in HE John Mahama and Naa Koryoo as the President and MP elect respectively.

“If the police cannot guarantee the safety of our members and the public, the NDC will not remain passive,” the statement said.

The statement further called on the appropriate authorities to call the MP to order to avert any unforeseen circumstances in 2024.

Top Stories

1 hour ago

NPP race: Amewu goes unopposed NPP race: Amewu goes unopposed  

1 hour ago

Two Jubilee House national security operatives, two police officers, soldier, businessman, another granted bail in robbery case Two Jubilee House national security operatives, two police officers, soldier, bu...

2 hours ago

Bawku: Security beefed up for 2023 Samanpiid Festival Bawku: Security beefed up for 2023 Samanpiid Festival

2 hours ago

Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, Member of Parliament for North Tongu Galamsey fight unsuccessful because illegal miners have become politicians — Abl...

2 hours ago

2024 elections: Poll shows high rates of voter apathy in Ashanti region, other NPP strongholds 2024 elections: Poll shows high rates of voter apathy in Ashanti region, other N...

2 hours ago

It took nine days for the blaze in Conakry to be fully extinguished after a blast rocked the state oil company's main depot. By STRINGER AFP Guinea's economy struggles after fuel depot fire

2 hours ago

Call Hawa Koomson to order or we'll take the law into our hands – NDC youth Call Hawa Koomson to order or we'll take the law into our hands – NDC youth

2 hours ago

Late Apostle Dr. Michael Kwabena Ntumy Final funeral rites for late Apostle Dr. Ntumy set for February 17

2 hours ago

Sing-a-thon: Afua Asantewaas attempt should tell the leaders to support the youth — NDC youth wing Sing-a-thon: Afua Asantewaa’s attempt should tell the leaders to support the you...

3 hours ago

Daniel McKorley, CEO of the McDan Group of Companies I got my first $1 million at 28 but lost everything at age 32 due to inexperienc...

Just in....
body-container-line