Social News Pedestrian knocked down by speeding car at Bewaadze
A 28-year-old man on December 27, 2023, met his untimely death while crossing a section of the road at Gomoa Bewaadze, near the Winneba Junction.

Per information gathered at the town by the Ghana News Agency, the accident occurred around 1100 hours.

A source told the GNA that the deceased identified as Simon Tawiah was walking with some family members along the side of the road but went ahead of them and attempted to cross the road.

The source said Tawiah was suddenly knocked down by a Hyundai SantaFe vehicle with registration Number GX 46-19, from Tema to Takoradi and was being driven by a chauffeur with two Chinese Nationals on board.

The source stated that the police was immediately called in and rushed the victim who was then bleeding profusely to the Winneba Trauma and Specialist Hospital but was pronounced dead on arrival.

Meanwhile, the body has been deposited at the morgue of the same Hospital for preservation and autopsy.

