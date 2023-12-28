Safowa Foundation enroll hundreds of pupils onto NHIS in Gomoa Central District

Safowa Foundation, a Non-Governmental Organization (NGO) based in Gomoa Aboso in the Gomoa Central District of the Central Region has registered pupils of Gomoa Awombrew Methodist Basic onto the National Health Insurance Scheme for free.

The Foundation noted that the gesture is part of its corporate social responsibility to society.

According to the Founder of Safowa Foundation, Mr Fredrick Kojo Otoo, the exercise was to increase access to affordable and quality healthcare especially, to the vulnerable in society.

He noted that the Safowa Foundation was not only into access to healthcare but also engages in programmes and interventions to alleviate poverty and financial burden associated with the economic crisis facing many families in Gomoa Central District.

"Safowa Foundation actively engages in educational initiatives as well by ensuring that children have access to quality education. Registration of the children into the National Health Insurance database is not only ensuring access to healthcare but also alleviates the financial burden on their families, thus promoting a healthier and more resilient community.

"The Foundation has adopted a holistic approach to community development through putting up prudent measures of making sure the lives of our people are improved.

"The Foundation stands as a beacon of hope, especially for deprived communities in Gomoa Central District and beyond facing challenges to improve their standard of living.

"We stand for steadfast commitment to community development and the well-being of the people in our operational area.

"The core mandate of Safowa Foundation therefore lies in fostering good health, wellness and quality education for children in Gomoa Central District," he stated.

Mr. Fredrick Kojo Otoo made a passionate appeal to philanthropists, Civil Society groups, corporate bodies, groups and associations to partner with the Foundation in its quest to expand its humanitarian services to cover every corner of the District.