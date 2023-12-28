Modern Ghana logo
Sing-a-thon: Afua Asantewaa’s perseverance will pave the way for others to follow — George Quaye

Social News George Quayeleft and Afua Asantewaa
Renowned Ghanaian broadcaster George Quaye has showered praise on fellow broadcaster Afua Asantewaa for her attempt at breaking the longest singing marathon record by an individual.

In a Facebook post on Thursday, December 28, George Quaye eulogised Asantewaa with words of encouragement.

"It is so heartwarming to see so many stand with you, by you and for you as you leverage the Arts to put Ghana on the map!" Quaye wrote.

George Quaye acknowledged the immense physical and mental challenge, stating "In this cubicle with a glass face, where exhaustion and tears threaten to consume you, remember this: you are stronger than you think."

He urged her to remember her dreams and purpose when weariness sets in.

“Your determination has brought you this far, and it will carry you to victory," Quaye noted.

The broadcaster expressed confidence that Asantewaa's "perseverance will pave the way for others to follow" and help her "rewrite history."

Asantewaa has been singing non-stop from a glass cubicle at Akwaaba Village in Accra for over 106 hours since December 24, surpassing the existing record of 105 hours.

If approved, she will cement her place in the record books and put Ghana on the global map due to her incredible display of resilience and talent.

