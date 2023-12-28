Modern Ghana logo
Inspire Them Foundation celebrates Christmas with orphans

Inspire Them Foundation celebrates Christmas with orphans
Inspire Them Foundation, under the exceptional leadership of Dr. Divine Kabutey Agyemang-Lardey celebrated the 2023 Christmas with a heartwarming event dedicated to orphans at Shekinah home, Dawa.

This special occasion was a testament to the Foundation’s commitment to spreading love, joy and hope to those in need during the holiday season.

Inspire Them Foundation believes that every child deserves to experience the love of Christmas, regardless of their circumstances. With this in mind, the organisation organized a memorable celebration that is aimed at creating a festive atmosphere and bringing smiles to the faces of these wonderful children.

The event was filled with various activities, including dancing, storytelling, arts and crafts, and a delicious Christmas feast.

Dr. Divine’s leadership and dedication were instrumental in making this event a resounding success. His unwavering commitment to making a positive impact in the lives of orphans and underprivileged children has been an inspiration to all. Through his vision, the Inspire Them Foundation continues to create opportunities for these children to thrive and find happiness in their lives.

Dr. Divine Kabutey Agyemang-Lardey extend heartfelt gratitude to all the volunteers, sponsors, and supporters who contributed to this event.

"Their generosity and selflessness made it possible for us to bring joy and cheer to these deserving children. We are immensely grateful for their support and for being part of our mission to make a difference in the lives of those who need it the most," he said

"As we reflect on this meaningful celebration, we are reminded of the power of compassion and the importance of coming together as a community to uplift and empower those in need. Inspire Them Foundation remains committed to its mission of inspiring and transforming lives, and we look forward to continuing our work in the years to come," he added,

He noted that "Together, let us continue to spread love, hope, and joy, not just during the holiday season, but throughout the year, making a lasting impact on the lives of those who need it most".

