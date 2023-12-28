Modern Ghana logo
"Not everyone can appreciate what it takes to be an intelligent student" — Bawumia slams Mahama for questioning 2023 WASSCE results

Former President John Dramani Mahama[left] and Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia
28.12.2023 LISTEN

Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has taken a swipe at former President John Dramani Mahama for questioning the authenticity of the 2023 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) results.

In a congratulatory message to students who sat for the exam, Bawumia commended them for their "excellent performance" which he said was a result of hard work.

"Congratulations to all WASSCE students, their teachers as well as their parents for the excellent performance attained by the students in this year’s WASSCE.

“This is no doubt the result of hard work and dedication by all of you. You have made Ghana proud and I wish you the very best as you move on to greater challenges," Bawumia said.

In what appeared to be a jab at Mahama, Dr. Bawumia warned the students not to let "anyone denigrate your achievements" adding that "Not everyone can appreciate what it takes to be an intelligent student."

"You have earned the excellent performances by dint of hard work. God bless you," he added in the statement shared on social media on Thursday, December 28.

Mahama had earlier cast doubt on the pass rate announced by WAEC, questioning whether the results reflected the actual performance of the students.

According to Mr. Mahama, some invigilators relax on the job as teachers were found aiding students in answering questions.

