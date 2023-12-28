Modern Ghana logo
UNFPA Ghana celebrates graduation and inauguration of YoLe Fellows

By Beyonce Diamond Kpogli II Contributor
General News UNFPA Ghana celebrates graduation and inauguration of YoLe Fellows
UNFPA Ghana recently hosted a joint ceremony to mark the graduation and inauguration of the 4th and 5th Cohorts of Youth Leaders (YoLe) Fellows.

The event, held at La Palm Royal Beach Hotel in Accra on December 14, saw the induction of 33 new fellows and the graduation of 22 individuals.

The program, spearheaded by the UNFPA Ghana Country Office under the leadership of Dr. Wilfred Ochan, focuses on empowering young leaders to fulfill the potential of every young person.

During the ceremony, Dr. Ochan emphasized the importance of the YoLe Fellowship in addressing issues such as zero gender-based violence, zero unmet needs, and zero preventable maternal deaths.

Dr. Ochan highlighted UNFPA's commitment to equipping youth with skills essential for success in a rapidly changing global landscape of innovation and digitalization. He encouraged the fellows to embrace new ideas fearlessly and become advocates for positive change.

Addressing the fellows, Dr. Ochan urged them to challenge harmful practices like female genital mutilation and child marriage, contributing to a world where every individual can live free from violence and discrimination.

Ms. Francisca Atuluk, delivering the acceptance speech on behalf of the Minister of Youth and Sports, Mustapha Ussif, commended the government's initiatives in building a sense of nationalism among the youth.

She emphasised that the YoLe Fellowship as a crucial platform for professional and career development, driving health innovations, and addressing prevailing challenges.

Highlighting Ghana's youthful demographic advantage, Atuluk underscored the program's significance in supporting the government's priorities on youth development, economic empowerment, entrepreneurship, financial inclusion, youth in agriculture, migration, and sexual and reproductive health.

She applauds the collaboration between the Ministry of Youth and Sports and UNFPA Ghana, citing the positive impact of their joint efforts on young people nationwide.

"This partnership exemplifies how collaborative initiatives can drive meaningful change," she stressed.

