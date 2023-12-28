Modern Ghana logo
Don't let anyone denigrate your achievements — Bawumia to 2023 WASSCE candidates

Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has commended students who sat for this year's West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE).

He has urged them to ignore all the criticisms of their achievement.

In a social media post on Thursday, December 28, congratulating the students, Bawumia, who is also the NPP's flagbearer for the 2024 elections, said "Congratulations to all WASSCE students, their teachers as well as their parents for the excellent performance attained by the students in this year's WASSCE."

The Vice President attributed the success to "hard work and dedication by all of you,” noting they have “made Ghana proud and I wish you the very best as you move on to greater challenges."

However, Bawumia warned the students against allowing anyone to undermine what they have accomplished.

"Please don’t let anyone denigrate your achievements. Not everyone can appreciate what it takes to be an intelligent student. You have earned the excellent performances by dint of hard work," he said.

The Vice President's congratulatory message comes amid criticism of the WASSCE results by the opposition NDC's John Mahama, who has questioned the authenticity of this year's results.

According to the one-time President, some invigilators relax on the job as teachers are found aiding students in answering questions.

