Unofficial: Ghana’s Afua Asantewaa breaks existing 105-hour GWR sing-a-thon record

Ghanaian journalist and entrepreneur Afua Asantewaa has set a new Guinness World Record for the longest continuous singing marathon by an individual, pending approval.

Asantewaa has so far sung non-stop for over 106 hours at the Akwaaba Village in Accra, surpassing the previous record of 105 hours set by Indian singer Sunil Waghmare in 2012.

She began her attempt on Sunday, December 24, with the goal of promoting Ghanaian music.

For over 106 hours, Asantewaa has sung popular Ghanaian songs continuously with 30-second transition pause.

Her effort has drawn widespread support from Ghanaians, including visits from politicians and celebrities who came to encourage her.

If done, the full evidence of Asantewaa's marathon singing has to be submitted to Guinness World Records for official verification and certification.

If approved, she will take her place in the record books for the longest singing marathon ever achieved solo.

