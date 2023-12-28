Modern Ghana logo
I called Mahama and within 1-hour he sent 10 helicopters to Ada Estuary — Gyan reveals how the former Prez helped in an attempt to save Castro

Former Ghanaian football captain Asamoah Gyan has revealed that ex-President John Mahama played a pivotal role in the search efforts for the late Musician after he drowned in the Ada Estuary in 2014.

He said the former President dispatched 10 helicopters to the Ada Estuary within an hour of his phone call in an attempt to save Castro.

Gyan, who was close friend of the late Musician whose real name is Theophilus Tagoe, recounted the details of the incident during an interview on the sidelines of Freezy Macbones' boxing match against Nigerian boxer Oladimeji Salami at the Bukom Boxing Arena.

The former Sunderland forward explained that after Castro and his female friend Janet Bandu drowned in a tragic Jet Ski accident during a holiday at the Ada Estuary, he immediately reached out to then-President Mr John Dramani Mahama for assistance.

Mr Gyan expressed his gratitude for Mahama's swift response to the distress call.

“One thing I remember during 2014 when my friend’s incident happened, Castro,” Gyan shared.

He continued, “I called him (Mahama) on the phone and he asked me what he could do to help and I told him anything he could do. I remember within less than an hour there were like 10 helicopters at Ada."

“He was the sitting president who normally talks to me on the phone when he was in power, and I always appreciate what he did for me when he was in power," Gyan intimated.

Despite Gyan's and the search party's efforts, Castro's whereabouts remain unknown, marking nearly a decade since the tragic incident.

Gideon Afful Amoako
Gideon Afful Amoako

I called Mahama and within 1-hour he sent 10 helicopters to Ada Estuary —Gyan reveals how the former Prez helped in an attempt to save Castro

