Modern Ghana logo
body-container-line-1

A/R: Man, 74, found dead in a river at Kronom-Kyerease

By Jacob Agyenim Boateng || Contributor
Social News AR: Man, 74, found dead in a river at Kronom-Kyerease
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN

A 74-year-old man has been found dead in a river at Kronom-Kyerease in the Afigya Kwabre South District of the Ashanti Region.

The deceased according to residents was seen floating on a river in the area on Monday, December 25, 2023.

The man has been identified only as Kwabeesman.

Information gathered revealed that the deceased went to swim in the river on Saturday, December 23, and was only found dead in the same river two days later.

Speaking to this reporter, the Assembly member of the area, Hon Elvis Nyantakyi popularly known as Yes Madam, disclosed that, residents discovered the lifeless body of the man on Monday around 12:00 pm.

He revealed that they notified police in the area who came to retrieve the body and deposited it at a morgue.

However, some residents suspect foul play claiming that the depth of the river was not that deep to drown the deceased.

They have therefore called on security agencies in the area to investigate the death of the man.

Top Stories

1 hour ago

I never slapped Annoh-Dompreh, I only made some gesticulations towards him — K.T Hammond I never slapped Annoh-Dompreh, I only made some gesticulations towards him — K.T...

1 hour ago

AR: Man, 74, found dead in a river at Kronom-Kyerease A/R: Man, 74, found dead in a river at Kronom-Kyerease

1 hour ago

NPP govt will continue developmental projects despite economic challenges - Bosome Freho MP assure constituents NPP gov’t will continue developmental projects despite economic challenges - Bos...

2 hours ago

Fight against corruption will be lost if Kissi Agyebeng continues as SP; hes corrupt – Martin Amidu Fight against corruption will be lost if Kissi Agyebeng continues as SP; he’s co...

2 hours ago

Faeces, refuse engulf new Ho Central Market stores as madmen move waste Faeces, refuse engulf new Ho Central Market stores as madmen move waste  

2 hours ago

Navy seizes 81 sacks of suspected marijuana, arrests six suspects at Ada Navy seizes 81 sacks of suspected marijuana, arrests six suspects at Ada

2 hours ago

Tilapia prices go up after Akosombo Dam Spillage Tilapia prices go up after Akosombo Dam Spillage

2 hours ago

Carlos Ahenkorah hangs political boots in Tema West Carlos Ahenkorah hangs political boots in Tema West

2 hours ago

National Security Minister, Albert Kan Dapaah Akan MP's allegation of our operatives killing two people inaccurate, mischievou...

3 hours ago

Map of Nigeria locating Plateau State. By Kenan AUGEARD AFP Toll rises in central Nigeria attacks to 198: authorities

Just in....
body-container-line