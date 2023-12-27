A/R: Man, 74, found dead in a river at Kronom-Kyerease

A 74-year-old man has been found dead in a river at Kronom-Kyerease in the Afigya Kwabre South District of the Ashanti Region.

The deceased according to residents was seen floating on a river in the area on Monday, December 25, 2023.

The man has been identified only as Kwabeesman.

Information gathered revealed that the deceased went to swim in the river on Saturday, December 23, and was only found dead in the same river two days later.

Speaking to this reporter, the Assembly member of the area, Hon Elvis Nyantakyi popularly known as Yes Madam, disclosed that, residents discovered the lifeless body of the man on Monday around 12:00 pm.

He revealed that they notified police in the area who came to retrieve the body and deposited it at a morgue.

However, some residents suspect foul play claiming that the depth of the river was not that deep to drown the deceased.

They have therefore called on security agencies in the area to investigate the death of the man.