Let's support the needy in society - MAHLEF

As Christians celebrate the Christmas festive across the world, Mama Happy Life Enhancement Foundation (MAHLEF), a non-governmental organisation has urged organisations, groups and individuals to support the less privileged in society.

She appealed during the organisation’s annual “Feed the Lamb” this year at the foundation's home at Tema Newtown in the Greater Accra Region.

The foundation celebrated with over 600 children and teen mothers this year and anticipates feeding over 1,500 in the second phase come the 28th of December.

Founder and Director for MAHLEF, Mrs Georgina Happy Crenstil, popularly known as Mama Happy, in an interview, said the foundation organizes two feedings annually. She added that they sought to bring joy and smiles to the faces of the underprivileged during the festive season.

According to her, the foundation realised that there were more deprived people in the area and as a result some children barely get fed twice a day, high increase in adolescent pregnancy and drug addiction among boys.

She said the foundation upon observation of these factors commenced daily feeding of children and teen mothers within the Tema Newtown enclave and subsequently an annual Christmas feeding.

MAHLEF feeds about 200 children, adolescents and teen mothers daily and also educates, provides them with healthcare, empowers and clothes them.

She said “the level of poverty is so high so that some mothers themselves send their children out especially girls to seek for daily bread for the family which mostly led to teenage pregnancies. Most of these girls turn to unapproved methods of abortion and some fail to attend antenatal clinic when pregnant. I have had cases where some of them got to know of MAHLEF when the pregnancy was six months and I realized they had not been to the hospital since.”

Mama Happy narrated that the foundation initiated a project dubbed “Bridge the Gap” to improve the lives of the children beyond feeding through education and offer training in beads making, soap making, and pastries among others to empower them.

The foundation has established a football academy to engage young boys in the area, “and as I speak the under 17 goal keeper of the academy is enrolled in the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), some are in the Senior High School and about 50 children enrolled in the Presbyterian Basic School.”

"Additionally, the foundation caters for about 130 women including widows and single mothers, and provides them with capital to be able to fend for themselves.

“And so we are changing lives and transforming lives but the task is so huge and I cannot do it alone. The job demands huge resources and we rely heavily on individual donors and organizations,” she stressed.

Mama Happy appealed to the public to come to the aid of the foundation to be able to continue catering for the welfare of the home.

A beneficiary in an interview said she is a testimony of the works of MAHLEF which has improved her life.

She advised adolescent girls to prioritise their education, trade or training above their sexual lives.