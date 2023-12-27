Modern Ghana logo
body-container-line-1

‘He impacted humanity’ — Bawumia mourns late Apostle Dr. Kwabena Ntumy

Tributes & Condolences He impacted humanity — Bawumia mourns late Apostle Dr. Kwabena Ntumy
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN

Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has paid tribute to the late Chairman of the Church of Pentecost Apostle Dr. Michael Kwabena Ntumy, who passed away in the early hours of Wednesday at age 78.

In a post on social media following the demise, Dr. Bawumia described Apostle Dr. Ntumy as "God's Chosen General", saying he had "impacted humanity" through his distinguished decades-long ministry.

"I have received with sadness the news of the passing of Apostle Dr. Michael Kwabena Ntumy, Chairman of the Church of Pentecost 1998-2008," the Vice President wrote.

He added: "Apostle Dr. Ntumy impacted humanity and deserved the accolade 'God's Chosen General.'"

VP Bawumia extended heartfelt condolences to Apostle Dr. Ntumy's family and the entire church congregation, saying "May the soul of the selfless man rest in the bosom of the Lord."

The Vice President joins a growing list of dignitaries eulogizing Apostle Dr. Ntumy for his dedication to the work of God and impactful legacy spanning decades of distinguished pastoral service.

After serving two terms as chairman, Apostle Dr. Ntumy retired last year after serving 39 years in the Church of Pentecost.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

News ReporterPage: IsaacDonkorDistinguished

Top Stories

2 hours ago

Mahama, Bawumia under 'wild' pressure to choose running mates —Nana Akomea reveals Mahama, Bawumia under 'wild' pressure to choose running mates — Nana Akomea reve...

2 hours ago

Special Prosecutor, Kissi Agyebeng Judicial Service partners Special Prosecutor to suppress corruption in all forms

3 hours ago

Former Church of Pentecost Chairman dies Former Church of Pentecost Chairman dies

3 hours ago

NR: Disregard for zebra crossing, other traffic rules alarming in Tamale N/R: Disregard for zebra crossing, other traffic rules alarming in Tamale 

3 hours ago

Vehicle registration, other related services go online as DVLA phases out old manual system Vehicle registration, other related services go online as DVLA phases out old ma...

3 hours ago

18 experienced NPP MPs voluntarily exit parliament 18 experienced NPP MPs voluntarily exit parliament

3 hours ago

NPP primaries: Ken Agyapong's brother is no match for me – Asenso Boakye NPP primaries: Ken Agyapong's brother is no match for me – Asenso Boakye

3 hours ago

December-born Asiedu Nketia marks 67th birthday with orphanage home at Berekum December-born Asiedu Nketia marks 67th birthday with orphanage home at Berekum

3 hours ago

Dont encourage LGBTQI+ practice in Ghana — Catholic bishop John Louis Don’t encourage LGBTQI+ practice in Ghana — Catholic bishop John Louis

Just in....
body-container-line