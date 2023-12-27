‘He impacted humanity’ — Bawumia mourns late Apostle Dr. Kwabena Ntumy

Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has paid tribute to the late Chairman of the Church of Pentecost Apostle Dr. Michael Kwabena Ntumy, who passed away in the early hours of Wednesday at age 78.

In a post on social media following the demise, Dr. Bawumia described Apostle Dr. Ntumy as "God's Chosen General", saying he had "impacted humanity" through his distinguished decades-long ministry.

"I have received with sadness the news of the passing of Apostle Dr. Michael Kwabena Ntumy, Chairman of the Church of Pentecost 1998-2008," the Vice President wrote.

He added: "Apostle Dr. Ntumy impacted humanity and deserved the accolade 'God's Chosen General.'"

VP Bawumia extended heartfelt condolences to Apostle Dr. Ntumy's family and the entire church congregation, saying "May the soul of the selfless man rest in the bosom of the Lord."

The Vice President joins a growing list of dignitaries eulogizing Apostle Dr. Ntumy for his dedication to the work of God and impactful legacy spanning decades of distinguished pastoral service.

After serving two terms as chairman, Apostle Dr. Ntumy retired last year after serving 39 years in the Church of Pentecost.