Modern Ghana logo
body-container-line-1

MTN donates 100 hampers to Christmas, Boxing Day fresh babies at Korle Bu

Social News MTN donates 100 hampers to Christmas, Boxing Day fresh babies at Korle Bu
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN

The MTN Ghana has donated 100 hampers to babies born on Christmas Day and Boxing Day at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital in Accra.

As part of the tech giant’s nationwide distribution of 500 baby hampers to public hospitals, the items donated on Tuesday, December 26, included towels, blankets, diapers, baby creams, lotions, oils, wipes and toys.

Speaking to the media after the donation, MTN's Chief Corporate Services and Sustainability Officer, Adwoa Afriyie Wiafe, said Korle Bu was chosen as one of the beneficiary facilities as it records many deliveries over the holiday period.

"Today being Boxing Day, a day of giving, MTN believes in putting smiles on the faces of people and communities we serve. This is our way of congratulating the new mothers on their new arrivals," she noted.

Chief Corporate Services and Sustainability Officer, MTN, Adwoa Afriyie WiafeChief Corporate Services and Sustainability Officer, MTN, Adwoa Afriyie Wiafe

Receiving the hampers, a Senior Midwifery Officer at Korle Bu, Jennifer Kwansa Hudson, thanked MTN for the kind gesture.

“As Oliver Twist would say, we hope for more support next year," she remarked.

Senior Midwifery Officer at Korle Bu, Jennifer Kwansa Hudson, receiving the hampersSenior Midwifery Officer at Korle Bu, Jennifer Kwansa Hudson, receiving the hampers

The mothers who received the gifts expressed gratitude to MTN for their humanitarian act towards helping newborns and their families.

They prayed for the continued success of the telecom giant.

1227202312630-8cs1vihuup-98920da7-c97b-4ece-9c51-33298db209f6.jpeg

1227202312630-0eu2xkjwwr-193e9dd2-7f75-4cc9-9ae1-142caeec449b.jpeg

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

News ReporterPage: IsaacDonkorDistinguished

Top Stories

2 hours ago

Mahama, Bawumia under 'wild' pressure to choose running mates —Nana Akomea reveals Mahama, Bawumia under 'wild' pressure to choose running mates — Nana Akomea reve...

2 hours ago

Special Prosecutor, Kissi Agyebeng Judicial Service partners Special Prosecutor to suppress corruption in all forms

3 hours ago

Former Church of Pentecost Chairman dies Former Church of Pentecost Chairman dies

3 hours ago

NR: Disregard for zebra crossing, other traffic rules alarming in Tamale N/R: Disregard for zebra crossing, other traffic rules alarming in Tamale 

3 hours ago

Vehicle registration, other related services go online as DVLA phases out old manual system Vehicle registration, other related services go online as DVLA phases out old ma...

3 hours ago

18 experienced NPP MPs voluntarily exit parliament 18 experienced NPP MPs voluntarily exit parliament

3 hours ago

NPP primaries: Ken Agyapong's brother is no match for me – Asenso Boakye NPP primaries: Ken Agyapong's brother is no match for me – Asenso Boakye

3 hours ago

December-born Asiedu Nketia marks 67th birthday with orphanage home at Berekum December-born Asiedu Nketia marks 67th birthday with orphanage home at Berekum

3 hours ago

Dont encourage LGBTQI+ practice in Ghana — Catholic bishop John Louis Don’t encourage LGBTQI+ practice in Ghana — Catholic bishop John Louis

Just in....
body-container-line