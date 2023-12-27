MTN donates 100 hampers to Christmas, Boxing Day fresh babies at Korle Bu

The MTN Ghana has donated 100 hampers to babies born on Christmas Day and Boxing Day at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital in Accra.

As part of the tech giant’s nationwide distribution of 500 baby hampers to public hospitals, the items donated on Tuesday, December 26, included towels, blankets, diapers, baby creams, lotions, oils, wipes and toys.

Speaking to the media after the donation, MTN's Chief Corporate Services and Sustainability Officer, Adwoa Afriyie Wiafe, said Korle Bu was chosen as one of the beneficiary facilities as it records many deliveries over the holiday period.

"Today being Boxing Day, a day of giving, MTN believes in putting smiles on the faces of people and communities we serve. This is our way of congratulating the new mothers on their new arrivals," she noted.

Chief Corporate Services and Sustainability Officer, MTN, Adwoa Afriyie Wiafe

Receiving the hampers, a Senior Midwifery Officer at Korle Bu, Jennifer Kwansa Hudson, thanked MTN for the kind gesture.

“As Oliver Twist would say, we hope for more support next year," she remarked.

Senior Midwifery Officer at Korle Bu, Jennifer Kwansa Hudson, receiving the hampers

The mothers who received the gifts expressed gratitude to MTN for their humanitarian act towards helping newborns and their families.

They prayed for the continued success of the telecom giant.