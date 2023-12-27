Sing-a-thon: Your effort has brought global attention to Ghana, showcases strength of Ghanaian women – Mahama lauds Afua Asantewaa

Modern Ghana logo
Flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama has commented on the trending sing-a-thon by Ghanaian broadcaster, Afua Asantewaa Aduonum.

The married woman with three children on Sunday, December 24, started in Ghana to break the longest singing marathon to set a new record in the Guinness World Record.

Impressed with the effort of Afua Asantewaa Aduonum, John Dramani Mahama has commended the Ghanaian woman, adding that she has brought attention to the country.

He adds that the efforts of Afua Asantewaa Aduonum are a testament to the strength of a Ghanaian woman.

“Afua Asantewaa, a young Ghanaian woman, is on her fourth day of attempting to break the Guinness World Record for the longest Sing-A-Thon.

“She has some 25 hours left to break the existing record and her tenacity is worth celebrating. Her effort has brought global attention to Ghana and a chance to showcase the strength, agency, and industry of Ghanaian women,” John Dramani Mahama said.

Afua Asantewaa Aduonum has since received massive support from Ghanaians.

Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has already visited and motivated her to keep going.

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo

