Doom prophecies: Practice your faith within the legal framework – Police reminds faith-based organisations

2 HOURS AGO

The Ghana Police Service is observing today, Wednesday, December 27, as Prophecy Communication Compliance Day.

On the day, the Service has admonished all religious communities to operate within the law.

“As the year comes to an end, the Ghana Police Service respectfully wishes to remind the general public, especially the religious community, of the law on publication of false news and urges its continuous compliance.

“As we have come to consider December 27th as Prophecy Communication Compliance Day, the Ghana Police Service is once again urging religious communities to practice their faith within the legal framework,” parts of a release from the Ghana Police Service said.

In the release, the Police remind the public that while everyone has the right to practice their faith and freedom of speech as guaranteed by the constitution and democratic values, it is important to enjoy these rights by respecting the rights and freedoms of others and for the public interest.

“We urge the general public, especially faith-based groups, and individuals, to continue to be patriotic and abide by the law, to ensure that the prevailing state of law, order, and security in our beloved country is maintained,” the Police said.

