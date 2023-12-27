Test for malaria before commencing treatment — Herbal Physician

Test for malaria before commencing any malaria-related treatment, Dr. Michael Tetteh, Head of the Herbal Unit at Tema General Hospital, has advised, stressing that before a patient should go for artemisinin-based combination therapies (ACTs), a treatment for malaria, they have to test positively for it.

He stated that malaria parasites manifest on the body within 10–15 days when bitten by the female Anopheles mosquito.

The Tema General Hospital Herbal Physician added that people showing symptoms of malaria when they visit the pharmacy to conduct their test without being positively diagnosed would be given artemether-lumefantrine medications.

He rather advises the public to visit health facilities instead of going to the pharmacies first.

Dr. Tetteh, who is also an Herbal Physician disclosed this during the weekly "Your Health! Our Collective Responsibility! A Ghana News Agency Tema Regional Office initiative aimed at promoting health-related communication and providing a platform for health information dissemination to influence personal health choices through improved health literacy.

The Ghana News Agency's Tema Regional Office developed the public health advocacy platform "Your Health! Our Collective Responsibility" to investigate the components of four health communication approaches: informing, instructing, convincing, and promoting.

He noted that even though one tests negative for malaria with the rapid test, it is advisable to visit the health facility to go through the blood film test procedure, which is more specific, and the diagnosis is assured.

Thus, the World Health Organisation does not support the act of not testing before treatment for malaria; hence, consuming any malaria drugs consistently without the test would now cause the parasites to develop resistance even when we use either an insecticide net or insecticide spray.

“The intake of perimeter-based drugs because you think you have malaria would help the parasites develop resistance; therefore, it is not advisable," he cautioned.

Dr. Tetteh outlined that when communal labour is organized in our communities by desilting chocked gutters, weeding bushy areas, and getting rid of stagnant water, it would help in the prevention of malaria because the breeding of mosquitoes becomes difficult in such a clean and healthy environment.

He highlighted that the World Health Organisation recommended that the standard medication for the treatment of malaria be artemisinin-based combination therapy (ACT).

He advised that one should have a good and healthy life, especially eating well, wearing clothes to cover parts of the body at night, and sleeping in well-treated insecticide nets, which would help prevent malaria in our health sectors because it is a life-threatening disease, according to the World Health Organisation.

-CDA Consult II Contributor