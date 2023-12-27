December-born Asiedu Nketia marks 67th birthday with orphanage home at Berekum

The Constituency Organizer for the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Berekum East, Hamza Ishaq, has praised the National Chairman of the NDC for his compassion and love for the orphanage in Berekum.

The National Chairman for the National Democratic Congress, Hon Johnson Asiedu Nketia in a surprise visit, spent his whole day on Sunday, 24th December, 2023 at the World of Friends International Orphanage to mark his remarkable 67th birthday.

Hon Johnson Asiedu Nketia, in his interaction with the kids at the orphanage, encouraged them to be of good behavior to become good citizens to serve Ghana. Mr Nketia also encouraged them to take their studies serious to pursue their dreams.

The National Chairman, after the presentation of various gift items to put a smile on the faces of the kids, engaged the management of World of Friends International Orphanage, and assured them that the NDC would take into consideration, the deteriorating conditions and all other nagging issues faced by various orphanage homes to make the place a better place for the children.

The National Chairman of the NDC was accompanied by the Regional Executives for Bono Region led by their Chairman, Ambassador Kwadwo Nyamekye-Marfo, together with Constituency Executives of both Berekum East and Berekum West as well as many branch executives and party members.

Hamza Ishaq, the Berekum East Organizer, in a brief engagement with the media, thanked the National Chairman for his love and gifts for the kids.

''Our National Chairman, Hon Johnson Asiedu Nketia, who is full of compassion, saw the need to put a smile on these kids on his 67th special birthday. There are several orphanages in Ghana but he chose to come all the way to Berekum to ensure that these kids have a special day on his 67th birthday," he stated.

According to Hamza Ishaq ''Hon Johnson Asiedu Nketia did not opt to celebrate his birthday at any hotel, neither did he follow others of his calibre to travel outside to party in an aeroplane as we saw in the case of the former National Chairman for the ruling New Patriotic Party, Freddy Blay, partying and cutting expensive birthday cakes with some NPP bigwigs like the immediate past General Secretary, John Boadu.''

Hamza Ishaq further admonished other leaders to emulate the exemplary life of Hon Johnson Asiedu Nketia to address the needs of these kids, especially in this festive season to show them love and put smiles on their faces.