Let’s give fair treatment to all and avoid litigation in court — Chief Justice 

Chief Justice Gertrude Sackey Torkornoo has encouraged the citizenry to give fair treatment to all and reduce cases in the courts.

In a Christmas message monitored via Facebook, the Chief Justice said: “This is to wish our beautiful people of Ghana starting from the President of the Republic of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to the last baby born in the last few hours, a happy Christmas and a restful holiday.”

Chief Justice Torkornoo said Christmas marked the most critical event in the history of mankind and that the birth of Jesus Christ marked the birth of God as a human being.

She said the Book of John 1:14, stated that ” the word became flesh and dwelt among us and we be held his glory”.

She said: “As we wind down 2023 and gear up for the year 2024, I wish that in our reflection as a nation, we remember the words of the angels that announced the birth of our Lord Jesus Christ; Peace on earth and goodwill to all men.”

