26.12.2023

Home isn't a punishment but a beautiful place — Deported New Force spokesperson ‘shades’

Shalimar Abbiusi, Deported Spokesperson of the New ForceShalimar Abbiusi, Deported Spokesperson of the New Force
26.12.2023

Shalimar Abbiusi, the Belgian activist and television presenter who was recently deported from Ghana, has said being taken back home is not a punishment to her.

Abbiusi, who is the spokesperson for the newly formed political group, The New Force, was repatriated by Ghanaian immigration authorities last week for allegedly forging her residence permit documents.

However, her group claims it was just an attempt to silence political dissent, indicating that the claims by the authorities are untrue.

In a post on X social media platform on Monday, December 25, Miss Abbiusi thanked her supporters for their messages, revealing she was happy to be safe and home in Belgium.

“Thank you for all the messages and overwhelming love - I love you guys!! The naked truth will come out very soon but for now, I just want to let you know I am happy to be safe and home. Home is not a punishment - home is a beautiful place," she stated.

When a social media user advised her to ensure her papers are valid if she plans to return to Ghana in future, Abbiusi appeared to dismiss claims about issues with her documents.

“The sad thing is people really believe the lies that something was wrong with my documents .. please wake up," she responded.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

News ReporterPage: IsaacDonkorDistinguished

