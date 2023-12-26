Wicked, criminal Akufo-Addo's gov't owes China $1.9billion, Paris Club $2billion, Non-Paris Club $3.8billion, Templeton $2.5 billion; why do this to children unborn — Minority Chief Whip

Governs Kwame Agboza, Minority Chief Whip

The Minority Chief Whip in Parliament, Kwame Governs Agboza, has accused the government of accumulating huge debts that will overburden future generations.

In a social media post in the early hours of Tuesday, December 26, Mr Agboza listed 11 loans and bonds under Vice President Dr. Bawumia’s watch which are not being serviced.

He alleged: "Ghana owes China $1.9billion we are not paying. Ghana owes Paris Club $2billion we are not paying. Ghana owes Non-Paris Club $3.8billion we are not paying."

Mr Agboza further claimed the government under Bawumia and President Akufo-Addo issued 15 out of Ghana's total 17 Eurobonds, including some with repayment periods of up to 41 years.

"In 2020 Bawumia championed another Eurobond for 41 years that's 2020-2061. Dr Bawumia and Prez Akufo-Addo will not be alive to pay these loans. Why do this to children unborn?" the Minority Chief Whip lamented.

The opposition MP accused the Akufo-Addo administration of being a "wicked criminal team" for accumulating huge debts that will affect future generations.