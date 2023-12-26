Modern Ghana logo
Man stabs friend’s father to death at Kronum

By Jacob Agyenim Boateng || Contributor
A 27-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly stabbing his friend's father to death at New Sekyire, near Kronom-Cement in the Suame Municipality of the Ashanti Region.

The suspect, Kwaku Agyei, according to eyewitnesses stabbed the deceased, a 47-year-old man identified only as Efo with a knife leading to his death.

Assembly Member for New Sekyire Electoral Area, Hon Joyce Osei Assibey in an interview with this reporter said the sad incident occurred on Sunday, December 24, 2023

She revealed that the suspect had accosted his friend at the deceased house after an earlier fight was separated between them.

Hon Joyce disclosed that the deceased after convincing the suspect to stop the fight, decided to see him off, but the suspect reportedly stabbed him with a knife which he allegedly concealed in his pocket.

"The family of Efo had no idea he had been attacked by Kwaku Agyei until one of his daughters went outside the house and saw him in a pool of blood, they rushed him to hospital where he was pronounced dead," she stated.

The Assembly member revealed that the suspect was immediately arrested by police in the area and he's currently assisting investigations.

