26.12.2023 Headlines

Atta Akyea: Abuakwa South MP who took over from Akufo-Addo to quit Parliament after 16years

Samuel Atta Akyea, Abuakwa South MPSamuel Atta Akyea, Abuakwa South MP
26.12.2023 LISTEN

Samuel Atta Akyea, the Member of Parliament for Abuakwa South constituency, has announced his decision not to seek re-election in the upcoming NPP primaries, bringing an end to his 16-year work in the legislature.

Atta Akyea took over the Abuakwa South seat in 2008 from President Nana Akufo-Addo, who served the constituency for three terms between 1996-2004.

He has since held the seat for four consecutive terms, making valuable contributions particularly in legal and governance matters.

However, the veteran legislator confirmed he will not contest the party's upcoming primaries as he aims to make way for a fresh face.

His decision comes as another influential MP, Daniel Kwaku Botwe of Okere, also announced his retirement from frontline politics citing personal reasons.

An Accra-based Asaase Radio report also indicates that there is a higher possibility for Francisca Oteng, the current MP for Kwabre East, not seeking re-election.

