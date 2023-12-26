Yuletide: Let's remember to pray for the poor, sick and needy — Alan Kyerematen

Independent presidential hopeful Alan Kyerematen has marked the Christmas season with an appeal to citizens to remember the poor, sick and incarcerated in their prayers.

In a holiday message on social media on Christmas Day, the former Trade Minister and leader of the Movement for Change urged Ghanaians to share in the joy of the season while sparing a thought for vulnerable groups.

"As we celebrate Christmas and welcome a New Year, I want to join you to share the joy, peace, and love of this festive season," he said.

"Let us remember to pray for the poor, needy, the sick and those incarcerated in prison, that God in his infinite grace will look upon them with mercy and love," Mr Kyerematen added.

He used the opportunity to wish the nation "a blessed Christmas and a Glorious New Year."

The former NPP flagbearer aspiring under his new political movement, is urging Ghanaians to shift from the duopoly of NDC and NPP rule since the inception of the 4th Republic and believe in him to deliver a better Ghana.