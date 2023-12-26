If you're not powerless, demand Controller and Accountant-General’s resignation — Franklin Cudjoe dares Akufo-Addo

Franklin Cudjoe, Founding President of IMANI Africa has called on President Nana Akufo-Addo to demand the resignation of the Controller and Accountant-General for engaging in partisan politics.

The Controller and Accountant-General, Kwasi Kwanning-Bosompem has come under intense pressure to step down from his position after he filed to contest in the upcoming NPP parliamentary primaries in the Akim Swedru constituency.

The Controller and Accountant-General plays a key role as the principal accounting officer for government revenue and expenditure.

His position, according to private legal practitioner Martin Kpebu, falls under civil service and is expected to be impartial and non-partisan.

However, Mr. Kwanning-Bosompem's decision to participate directly in party politics has been seen as a breach of the law.

In a Facebook post on December 25, Mr. Cudjoe said "If the President really believes he is not a lame duck, in fact powerless, he should demand the resignation of the Controller & Accountant-General, who is busily campaigning to contest in the NPP parliamentary primaries."

The opposition NDC and some observers have also called for the Controller and Accountant-General to resign for engaging in politics.

They argue his continued stay undermines the credibility and independence of his office and the country’s constitution.