Cyber Safety Expert, Rotimi Onadipe Advises Cyber Criminals To Reconcile With God Before The New Year "2024"

By Rotimi Onadipe II Contributor
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN

As the year 2023 draws to an end, a renowned advocate of cyber safety and CEO of Internet Safety Magazine, Rotimi Onadipe, has called on cyber criminals to repent and reconcile with God before the new year 2024.

Onadipe made the call on Saturday, December 23, 2023 at Internet Safety Magazine Office, Ibadan during his weekly broadcast on internet safety, an initiative which is aimed at educating smartphone and internet users about how to prevent cyber crimes and other online risks.

He said: "As the year draws to a close, I want to appeal to cyber criminals all over the world to use the remaining few days of 2023 as a time of sober reflection.

"Think about the kind of life you are living, repent from your evil ways, ask God for forgiveness and reconcile with him before the new year. This is a decision that will give you everlasting peace.

"God is a merciful God. He is interested in the salvation of your souls. He still loves you all and that's why he preserved your lives till this time despite all the atrocities you have committed.

"Don't postpone your day of salvation. The best time to repent from your evil works and reconcile with God is now. It's a decision that you will never regret if you are sincere with yourselves," Onadipe added.

