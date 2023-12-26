Modern Ghana logo
We're told we've turned the corner but still this Xmas is dry, dull and boring — Dr. John Kwakye

Senior Economist at the Institute of Economic Affairs (IEA), Dr. John Kwakye has described this year’s Christmas celebration as a dry and boring one.

He said millions of Ghanaians struggle to afford one decent meal to commemorate the occasion.

He raises concern in a post on X, questioning whether indeed the country’s economy has turned the corner as insisted by government officials including President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

Dr. John Kwakye argues that while the drop in inflation may have reflected in the lives of some people, the majority of Ghanaians are still enduring the difficulties of the economic crisis.

“This is a Xmas to forget. Dry, dull and boring. Millions of Ghanaians can't afford even one decent meal as a chicken costs 100gh. Yet we are told inflation is low and the economy has turned the corner. Really? May be it's turned the corner for a few but not the majority,” Dr. John Kwakye said.

Meanwhile, President Akufo-Addo has assured that he will use his final year in office to create a prosperous country for every Ghanaian regardless of background to benefit.

In his Christmas message to Ghanaians, the President urged the citizenry to show love to one another and commemorate the festivities safely.

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
