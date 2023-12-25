I will use the last year of my stay in office to create a prosperous nation for all – Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has assured that he will continue to work hard for Ghanaians in 2024 as he prepares to bring his second term in office to a close.

Delivering his 2023 Christmas message, the President said he will use his remaining year as President to create a prosperous nation for every Ghanaian regardless of background.

“I remain committed to the mandate you freely gave me and will use the last year of my stay in office to do all in my power to continue to create a prosperous nation of opportunities where every Ghanaian child no matter the circumstances of his or her birth has a fair chance to strive for a happy and dignified life and realise his or her aspirations and where we can unleash the sense of enterprise, creativity, and innovation of the Ghanaian people.

“So that together we can build a progressive prosperous Ghana whose citizens live in harmony and security in fulfillment of the dreams of the founding fathers of the nation,” President Akufo-Addo promised.

Stressing the importance of the 2024 general elections in his address, the President charged Ghanaians to be on their best behaviour before, during, and after the polls.

He added that he does not doubt that Ghanaians will rise to the occasion and reinforce the status of Ghana as a bastion of democracy on the African continent.

“We all have a duty to conduct ourselves in such a manner that we have a free, fair, and transparent election that will enable the Ghanaian people to choose in peace and serenity the person and persons who will manage affairs on their behalf for the next four years,” President Akufo-Addo said.

Meanwhile, the President has admonished Ghanaians to celebrate the Christmas festivities safely and responsibly.