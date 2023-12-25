Celebrate Christmas safely and responsibly, feed those who are hungry – Akufo-Addo urges Ghanaians

25.12.2023 LISTEN

The President of the Republic, H.E Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has extended best wishes to Ghanaians on the occasion of Christmas Day.

Christians in Ghana and around the world are commemorating Christmas Day today to celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ.

In a short address to the nation, President Akufo-Addo admonished Ghanaians to celebrate the season safely and responsibly.

He charged everyone privileged to have something to feed those who are hungry and show love to one other during the festive period.

“Let us all celebrate the season safely and responsibly. Remember to help all those who are less fortunate than ourselves. Let each one of us do our bit to help feed those who are hungry and offer comfort to those in need.

“On behalf of government, my wife Rebecca the First Lady, my daughters, grandchildren, and family, I extend warmest of greetings of the season and best wishes to all Ghanaians for a happy prosperous new year. May God Bless our homeland Ghana and make her great and strong,” President Akufo-Addo said,

In his address, the President said he is confident the country can overcome every challenge to become a prosperous nation.

“Let us take the time to gather, love, listen, and learn from each other and to remember that with the help of God, we can overcome any challenge and achieve any future which we can dream,” President Akufo-Addo said.

Listen to the President’s 2023 Christmas message to Ghanaians in the attachment below.