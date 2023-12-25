Modern Ghana logo
Merry Christmas; let's reflect on the opportunity we have to Build the Ghana we want together – Mahama to Ghanaians

Flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama has issued a statement to wish Christians in the country a Merry Christmas.

Christians in Ghana and around the world are commemorating Christmas today, Monday, December 25, to celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ.

In his message to Ghanaians on the occasion, John Dramani Mahama admonished the people to reflect on the blessings of God and the opportunity to work together to build ‘the Ghana we want’.

“Merry Christmas. As we gather with our loved ones to celebrate the holiday season, let us take a moment to reflect on the blessings we have received and the opportunity to Build the Ghana we want together,” the former President said.

In the statement shared on Facebook, John Dramani Mahama prayed for 2024 to be a year where the country enjoys prosperity and peace in the country grows significantly.

“May this festive season be filled with joy, love, and peace, and may the coming year bring us closer to achieving our collective vision for a prosperous and united nation. Best wishes and the warmest regards,” Mahama said in his statement.

