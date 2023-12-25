Modern Ghana logo
Bryan Acheampong deserve accolades for role in reducing food prices — Franklin Cudjoe

Agriculture Minister of Food and Agricultureleft and Franklin Cudjoe, Founding President of IMANI Africa
Minister of Food and Agriculture[left] and Franklin Cudjoe, Founding President of IMANI Africa

The founding president of policy think tank IMANI Africa, Franklin Cudjoe has praised Minister of Food and Agriculture, Bryan Acheampong, for achieving a drastic reduction in food prices across the country.

In a statement shared on his Facebook page on Sunday, December 24, Mr. Cudjoe noted that food inflation has dropped significantly from 55% in July to 32% in November - a 23% reduction.

He credited this to the minister targeting food inflation.

As evidence, Mr. Cudjoe pointed out that the farmgate price of a 50kg bag of maize has reduced from GH¢350 last year to about GH¢150 this year.

Prices of locally produced rice, according to him, are also gradually coming down.

"From my previous post- As proof that targeting food inflation leads to an overall reduction in general inflation, food inflation has dropped from 55% in July to 32% in November, a 23% reduction," he wrote.

He added that general inflation, which reached a staggering height of 54% last year, is now at 26%.

“Looks like the new Agric Minister has been busy and deserves some accolades. We really need to continue on this path to redemption," stated the policy analyst.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

News ReporterPage: IsaacDonkorDistinguished

