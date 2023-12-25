Bryan Acheampong deserve accolades for role in reducing food prices — Franklin Cudjoe

The founding president of policy think tank IMANI Africa, Franklin Cudjoe has praised Minister of Food and Agriculture, Bryan Acheampong, for achieving a drastic reduction in food prices across the country.

In a statement shared on his Facebook page on Sunday, December 24, Mr. Cudjoe noted that food inflation has dropped significantly from 55% in July to 32% in November - a 23% reduction.

He credited this to the minister targeting food inflation.

As evidence, Mr. Cudjoe pointed out that the farmgate price of a 50kg bag of maize has reduced from GH¢350 last year to about GH¢150 this year.

Prices of locally produced rice, according to him, are also gradually coming down.

"From my previous post- As proof that targeting food inflation leads to an overall reduction in general inflation, food inflation has dropped from 55% in July to 32% in November, a 23% reduction," he wrote.

He added that general inflation, which reached a staggering height of 54% last year, is now at 26%.

“Looks like the new Agric Minister has been busy and deserves some accolades. We really need to continue on this path to redemption," stated the policy analyst.