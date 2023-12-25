Modern Ghana logo
body-container-line-1

Government priotizing teacher trainee allawa over much-needed infrastructures — Kofi Asare

Education Kofi Asare, Executive Director of Africa Education Watch
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN
Kofi Asare, Executive Director of Africa Education Watch

The Ghanaian government has been prioritizing teacher training allowances (allawa) over much-needed infrastructure development at colleges of education, according to education advocate Kofi Asare.

Kofi Asare shared an interaction on Facebook where a young man told him he was denied admission to a teacher training college despite being qualified.

"Admission quotas have been imposed on CoEs. Instead of admitting 20k they are now doing only 12k," Kofi Asare quoted himself as telling the disappointed applicant.

When asked by the young man why the quotas were reduced, Kofi Asare said "Government says there is no money to expand infrastructure to absorb the numbers, now that CoEs are running 4-year BEd programmes. Infrastructure projects have stalled for years; some abandoned."

However, the education advocate noted that this claim doesn't add up, as the 4-year BEd program began four years ago, alleging political motives are at play.

"It’s about priorities. We have spent almost a billion cedis on teacher trainees’ allowance since 2017. That could have solved this infrastructure problem easily..but one was a political promise, the other wasn’t," Kofi Asare wrote.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

News ReporterPage: IsaacDonkorDistinguished

Top Stories

1 hour ago

Minister of Food and Agricultureleft and Franklin Cudjoe, Founding President of IMANI Africa Bryan Acheampong deserve accolades for role in reducing food prices — Franklin C...

2 hours ago

Kofi Asare, Executive Director of Africa Education Watch Government priotizing teacher trainee allawa over much-needed infrastructures — ...

2 hours ago

Kofi Executive Director of Africa Education Watch Declining tertiary transition rate despite free SHS — Kofi Asare

2 hours ago

Former President John Dramani Mahama Yuletide: May the coming year bring us closer to our vision of a prosperous nati...

2 hours ago

Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, Vice President of Ghana Yuletide: Let the merry go around to everyone including the needy — Bawumia to G...

2 hours ago

Santa costumes made an appearance at beaches, ski slopes and streets around the world. By DAVID GRAY AFP Pope calls for end to Gaza war as world celebrates Christmas

2 hours ago

AFP - DENIS SASSOU GUEIPEUR Chad votes "Yes" to new junta-backed constitution

4 hours ago

President, Nana Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo I will use the last year of my stay in office to create a prosperous nation for...

4 hours ago

Celebrate Christmas safely and responsibly, feed those who are hungry – Akufo-Addo urge Ghanaians Celebrate Christmas safely and responsibly, feed those who are hungry – Akufo-Ad...

4 hours ago

Merry Christmas; let's reflect on the opportunity we have to Build the Ghana we want together – Mahama to Ghanaians Merry Christmas; let's reflect on the opportunity we have to Build the Ghana we ...

Just in....
body-container-line