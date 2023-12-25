Government priotizing teacher trainee allawa over much-needed infrastructures — Kofi Asare

The Ghanaian government has been prioritizing teacher training allowances (allawa) over much-needed infrastructure development at colleges of education, according to education advocate Kofi Asare.

Kofi Asare shared an interaction on Facebook where a young man told him he was denied admission to a teacher training college despite being qualified.

"Admission quotas have been imposed on CoEs. Instead of admitting 20k they are now doing only 12k," Kofi Asare quoted himself as telling the disappointed applicant.

When asked by the young man why the quotas were reduced, Kofi Asare said "Government says there is no money to expand infrastructure to absorb the numbers, now that CoEs are running 4-year BEd programmes. Infrastructure projects have stalled for years; some abandoned."

However, the education advocate noted that this claim doesn't add up, as the 4-year BEd program began four years ago, alleging political motives are at play.

"It’s about priorities. We have spent almost a billion cedis on teacher trainees’ allowance since 2017. That could have solved this infrastructure problem easily..but one was a political promise, the other wasn’t," Kofi Asare wrote.