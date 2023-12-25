Modern Ghana logo
Yuletide: May the coming year bring us closer to our vision of a prosperous nation — Mahama

Former President John Dramani Mahama
Former President John Dramani Mahama

In his Christmas message to Ghanaians, former President and 2024 opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) flagbearer John Dramani Mahama called for unity and prosperity in the new year.

Mr. Mahama took to social media on Christmas Day to convey warm festive greetings and to reflect on Ghana's future.

“As we gather with our loved ones to celebrate the holiday season, let us take a moment to reflect on the blessings we have received and the opportunity to Build the Ghana we want together," he said in the post.

The former President went on to express his hope that 2024 would see Ghanaians come closer to achieving "our collective vision for a prosperous and united nation."

He wished everyone "a joyful, loving and peaceful" Christmas, as well as "the warmest regards" going into the new year.

The one-time President has been engaging Ghanaians under his ‘Building Ghana’ tour and assuring them the country’s economy would be better if he is voted into office.

