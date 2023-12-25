Modern Ghana logo
body-container-line-1

Yuletide: Let the merry go around to everyone including the needy — Bawumia to Ghanaians

Headlines Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, Vice President of Ghana
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN
Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, Vice President of Ghana

Vice President and 2024 NPP flagbearer Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has called on Ghanaians to spread the joy and merriment of Christmas to the needy and less fortunate in society.

In a Christmas message shared on social media on December 25, Dr. Bawumia urged citizens to let the Christmas spirit reach all corners of the country through acts of generosity and kindness.

"As we celebrate this annual festive occasion, we should let the merry go around to our friends, colleagues, neighbours and the needy," the Vice President said in a video message.

He added: "Let the joy go around, let the love go around and let the gifts and food also go around that would make everyone's Christmas special and full."

Bawumia emphasized that Christmas is a time for uplifting the downtrodden in the community.

“Let's celebrate this occasion responsibly and safely," he stated.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

News ReporterPage: IsaacDonkorDistinguished

Top Stories

1 hour ago

Santa costumes made an appearance at beaches, ski slopes and streets around the world. By DAVID GRAY AFP Pope calls for end to Gaza war as world celebrates Christmas

1 hour ago

AFP - DENIS SASSOU GUEIPEUR Chad votes "Yes" to new junta-backed constitution

3 hours ago

President, Nana Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo I will use the last year of my stay in office to create a prosperous nation for...

3 hours ago

Celebrate Christmas safely and responsibly, feed those who are hungry – Akufo-Addo urge Ghanaians Celebrate Christmas safely and responsibly, feed those who are hungry – Akufo-Ad...

3 hours ago

Merry Christmas; let's reflect on the opportunity we have to Build the Ghana we want together – Mahama to Ghanaians Merry Christmas; let's reflect on the opportunity we have to Build the Ghana we ...

3 hours ago

AP - Christophe Ena Grounded charter jet freed to leave France - most passengers expected to return ...

3 hours ago

REUTERS - VALENTYN OGIRENKO Ukrainians celebrate Christmas on 25 December for first time under new law

3 hours ago

Santa costumes made an appearance at beaches, ski slopes and streets around the world. By DAVID GRAY AFP World celebrates Christmas in shadow of war

3 hours ago

'Tonight our hearts are in Bethlehem,' Pope Francis said in his Christmas Eve mass at St. Peter's Basilica in the Vatican. By Tiziana FABI AFP Pope kicks off Christmas celebrations in shadow of war

Just in....
body-container-line