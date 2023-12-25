Yuletide: Let the merry go around to everyone including the needy — Bawumia to Ghanaians

Vice President and 2024 NPP flagbearer Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has called on Ghanaians to spread the joy and merriment of Christmas to the needy and less fortunate in society.

In a Christmas message shared on social media on December 25, Dr. Bawumia urged citizens to let the Christmas spirit reach all corners of the country through acts of generosity and kindness.

"As we celebrate this annual festive occasion, we should let the merry go around to our friends, colleagues, neighbours and the needy," the Vice President said in a video message.

He added: "Let the joy go around, let the love go around and let the gifts and food also go around that would make everyone's Christmas special and full."

Bawumia emphasized that Christmas is a time for uplifting the downtrodden in the community.

“Let's celebrate this occasion responsibly and safely," he stated.