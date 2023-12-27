Amenfi West: Hon. Kwasi Afrifa pledges to facilitate admission of 10 medical students, pharmacists, engineers, planners into universities every year

27.12.2023 LISTEN

Hon. Ignatius Kwasi Afrifa, NPP Parliamentary Candidate for Wassa Amenfi West Constituency in his vision statement ahead of the 2024 elections has pledged to personally facilitate the admission of at least ten medical students, pharmacists, engineers, and planners into our universities every year for Amenfi West.

This is a significant commitment towards ensuring that there is a steady supply of professionals in these crucial fields. By pledging to support the admission process, Hon. Afrifa is demonstrating a commitment to the development and growth of the Amenfi West community.

This initiative will not only benefit the individuals who are admitted but also the community as a whole. Medical students and pharmacists will contribute to the healthcare system, ensuring that residents have access to quality medical care. Engineers and planners will help improve infrastructure and urban planning, contributing to the overall development of Amenfi West.

Hon. Afrifa's pledge is a proactive step towards addressing the shortage of professionals in these fields. By facilitating the admission process, he is actively promoting education and creating opportunities for aspiring students. This initiative will not only enhance the educational prospects of individuals but also contribute to the overall development and progress of the Amenfi West community.