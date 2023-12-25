Akufo-Addo Calls on Armed Forces to Ensure Peaceful 2024 Elections

At the annual West African Soldiers' Social Activities (WASSA) held at Burma Camp on Friday, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo addressed the officers, men, women, and auxiliary staff of the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF), urging them to play a pivotal role in maintaining stability and preserving Ghana’s democratic credentials during the upcoming December 2024 presidential and parliamentary elections.

President Akufo-Addo, who is also the commander-in-chief of the GAF, emphasized the importance of a peaceful atmosphere during the general election.

Acknowledging Ghana’s reputation as a beacon of democracy and stability on the African continent, he called upon the armed forces and all security agencies to uphold this esteemed status.

“Our nation is described as the beacon of democracy and stability, and it is in our deep collective interest that this status is firmly maintained,” stated President Akufo-Addo. “I urge you, officers, men, and women of the armed forces and, indeed, of the other security services, to help preserve our nation’s enviable record.”

The president emphasized the need to protect the sovereign will of the Ghanaian people and ensure the longevity of the Fourth Republic by conducting the elections in an atmosphere of peace and serenity. He expressed confidence in the professionalism and dedication of the armed forces in safeguarding constitutional order and the territorial integrity of Ghana.

During his address, President Akufo-Addo commended the GAF for their role in fostering a conducive environment for socio-economic development through their commitment to duty. He recognized the armed forces’ adherence to core values, customs, and traditions, which have contributed to Ghana’s stability.

Minister of Defence, Dominic Nitiwul, also addressed attendees at the WASSA, highlighting the government’s efforts in addressing accommodation challenges faced by the armed forces. He disclosed that the government has undertaken various projects aimed at retooling the armed forces to enhance their combat readiness. This initiative aims to equip them to tackle existing and emerging security threats effectively.

Vice-Admiral Seth Amoama, the Chief of Defence Staff, expressed gratitude to President Akufo-Addo and his government for their commitment to the armed forces. He highlighted the continuous retooling efforts, which have elevated the operational capabilities of the GAF. Vice-Admiral Amoama assured the Ghanaian people that the armed forces stand ready to serve the nation by maintaining peace and security, even at the risk of their own lives.

As Ghana prepares for the 2024 elections, the president’s call for a peaceful electoral process resonates with the armed forces and security agencies, who play a critical role in ensuring a fair and transparent democratic exercise.

Their steadfastness in upholding constitutional order will contribute to the continued progress and stability of Ghana, reinforcing its position as a model of democracy in Africa.

—DGN online