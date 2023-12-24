Torgbui Ladzekpo Tetteh-Gefu IV, NDC's Leslie Mensah Tamakloe, Sharaf Mahama to grace 2023 Sremanu Tutu Do Festival

The Dufia (chief) of Horti in the Akatsi South Municipality, Torgbui Ladzekpo Tetteh-Gefu IV is set to grace the Sremanu Tutu Do Festival on Thursday, December 28th, 2023 in Sremanu.

Others are Hon. Leslie Mensah Tamakloe, a prominent member of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), founder of InternetGhana Company Limited, and the possible member of the NDC to partner with the flag bearer of the NDC, H.E John Dramani Mahama for the crucial 2024 elections as well as Mr. Sharaf Mahama, footballer and son of former President John Dramani Mahama, are anticipated to electrify the Sremanu Tutu Do Festival - a farming community located within the Akatsi South Constituency in the Volta Region.

This year's festival is themed "Building the Sremanu we Want Together: The Role of Our Youths." The proceeds from the event will be used to fund an eight-seater public toilet facility project that was initiated by the community.

The celebrations will span over one week starting on December 25th with a clean-up exercise followed by other activities such as health screenings, floats along principal streets in the area, an inter-community football gala and finally culminating with a jam session on December 27.

The big event for this festival will occur on Thursday, December 28 where a durbar will be held for both chiefs and people living within this area to raise funds towards completing their public toilet project.

Guest speakers to storm this grand occasion will also include Honorable Bernard Ahiafor (Member of Parliament for Akatsi South), Honorable Mawuli Ocloo Egos (Akatsi South NPP parliamentary candidate), Honorable Martin Kofitsey Nyahe (Municipal Chief Executive Officer for the Area), Lawyer Coffie Negble and Honorable James Gunu (Volta Regional Secretary for NDC).