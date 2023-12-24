Cocoa Husk, Bamboo, other local resources will be used to develop profitable ventures in Amenfi West — Hon. Kwasi Afrifa

24.12.2023 LISTEN

In his vision statement for 2024, Hon. Ignatius Kwasi Afrifa, NPP Parliamentary Candidate for 2024 elections has pledged to utilize local resources such as cocoa husk, bamboo, and other available materials to develop and build small but profitable ventures in Amenfi West which is a commendable initiative.

Hon. Kwasi Afrifa intends to develop the municipality using indigenous knowledge and resources. According to him, these resources - cocoa husks and bamboo are common in almost all the communities but have not been fully utilised. This approach will not only promote sustainable development but also harness the region's natural resources to create economic opportunities for the community.

By focusing on local resources, Hon. Afrifa aims to tap into the untapped potential of Amenfi West. Cocoa husk, for example, can be used for various purposes such as organic fertilizer production or as a raw material for the creation of biofuels. Bamboo, known for its versatility, can be utilized for construction such as building houses and bridges, furniture making such as chairs and shelves, and even as a renewable energy source. Additionally, it can be used for crafting household items like baskets, mats, and lampshades. Bamboo is also environmentally friendly and sustainable, making it a great alternative to traditional materials.

By harnessing these resources, Hon. Afrifa envisions the establishment of small-scale ventures that can generate profits for the local population. This approach promotes entrepreneurship, empowers individuals, and contributes to the economic growth of the region. Moreover, it encourages sustainability by reducing dependence on external resources and maximizing the utilization of local assets.

Hon. Afrifa's plan not only has economic benefits but also has positive environmental implications. Utilizing local resources means reducing the carbon footprint associated with transporting materials from distant locations. It also encourages the conservation and responsible use of natural resources, ensuring their availability for future generations.

This approach aligns with the principles of sustainable development, where economic growth is pursued while considering social and environmental factors. By leveraging local resources, Hon. Afrifa's vision for small but profitable ventures in Amenfi West demonstrates his commitment to the well-being of the community and the responsible utilization of available resources.