ModernGhana named best online news portal by PRINPAG

ModernGhana.com has been recognized as the Best Online News Portal of the Year at the inaugural awards ceremony organised by the Private Newspapers and Online News Publishers Association of Ghana (PRINPAG).

The event, held on Friday, December 22 at the Sunlodge Hotel in Accra, celebrated excellence in private media and honoured top performers for informing, educating and entertaining the public throughout 2023.

In addition to ModernGhana's win, The Herald Newspaper and Daily Guide also picked up awards in the best content and layout categories respectively.

Receiving the prestigious award on behalf of ModernGhana was Managing Editor Emmanuel Ajafor Abugri.

In his acceptance speech, Mr. Abugri expressed gratitude, saying "I am humbled and honored, as the Editor of Modernghana.com, to receive this prestigious award for the Best Online News Portal."

He praised PRINPAG's leadership for establishing the platform to recognize quality journalism and foster unity among colleagues.

Mr. Abugri also thanked ModernGhana's dedicated team, saying "Without their tireless efforts, unwavering passion, and relentless pursuit of the truth, this achievement would not have been possible."

The Managing Editor assured that ModernGhana will continue striving for excellence and pushing boundaries in digital journalism.

“We accept this honor with humility and pledge to continue serving our readers with the utmost dedication," he said.

ModernGhana's recognition as Best Online News Portal is a testament to its commitment to accurate, timely and impactful reporting in Ghana, stressed Mr. Ajafor Abugri.

At the event was the President of the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) Mr. Albert Kwabena Dwumfuor, the Executive Secretary for the National Media Commission (NMC), Mr. George Sarpong and several renowned personalities of the inky fraternity.